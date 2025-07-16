AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan conducted a field tour on Tuesday across several areas in Mafraq Governorate, including the Badia regions, as part of his weekly inspection visits.

The tour began with a visit to the Charitable Childcare Association in the northeastern Badia District, accompanied by the minister of social development. Hassan praised the association’s work in supporting individuals with disabilities and directed authorities to increase specialized physical therapy staff, provide necessary equipment, and upgrade facilities to expand service capacity, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The association currently serves 128 children with various disabilities and offers vocational training for local youth, in addition to charitable initiatives such as orphan sponsorship, the statement said.

In the northwestern Badia District, Hassan visited a comprehensive health centre, where he checked on services and heard feedback from patients and staff. He instructed officials to accelerate maintenance work at the facility, established in 1969 and upgraded in 2012, and to supply specialized medical staff and equipment.

During a stop at the Mafraq Primary Health Centre, the Prime Minister ordered the Health Ministry to secure a more suitable location, citing the inadequacy of the current facility, which is located in a congested commercial area and housed in an out-dated building.

At the Mafraq Vocational Training Institute, Hassan, accompanied by the minister of labour, directed increased support for soft financing projects to help graduates establish home-based or small-scale enterprises, particularly those with viable business plans.

Visiting the Rehab Youth Centre with the Minister of Youth, the prime minister observed several training programmes, including certified Taekwondo sessions conducted in partnership with the Jordan Taekwondo Federation. He emphasized the need to expand youth centre offerings to include year-round educational, sports, and cultural activities.

Hassan also called for the acceleration of a 200-dunum public park project near Al al-Bayt University. The university has allocated the land, and JD500, 000 in funding was previously approved during a Cabinet session in Mafraq last February. The park is intended to provide recreational space for local residents.

He directed improvements to the facilities of the Mafraq Teachers’ Club to better serve teachers and their families.

