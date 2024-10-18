Airport International Group reported that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 721,508 passengers (PAX) in September 2024, indicating a 14.2% decrease compared to the same month in 2023.

During this period, QAIA also recorded 5,956 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 5,713 tonnes of cargo, down 11.9% and 6.5%, respectively, against last year’s figures.

For year-to-date, QAIA passenger numbers dropped 6.4% to reach 6,790,593 PAX compared to 2023. Aircraft movements amounted to 56,625, declining 5.9%, whereas cargo operations increased to 57,753 tons, up 19.2% from the previous year.

“Disruptions caused by regional tensions, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, have persisted, further impacting our traffic into September,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

“Nevertheless, we remain dedicated to maintaining operational excellence and enhancing our passenger experience.

“Moving forward, we will continue to build on our airline partnerships and expand our destination offerings, ensuring every passenger enjoys a smooth and welcoming journey that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

