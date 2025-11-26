Euroairlines, Spain’s leading airline in air distribution, has signed a codeshare agreement with Jordan Aviation.

The agreement enables connectivity between both networks, offering Euroairlines and Jordan Aviation passengers new routes, greater flexibility, and improved connection times.

“This agreement with Jordan Aviation reinforces our presence in the Middle East and underscores our commitment to international connectivity,” said Antonio López-Lázaro, CEO of Euroairlines. “Collaborating with a leading regional carrier allows us to continue offering our passengers high-quality service, more travel options, and an increasingly extensive network.”

