AMMAN — Jordan’s agricultural sector continues to be a pillar of the national economy, with local festivals and exhibitions showcasing local products playing an increasingly vital role in empowering rural communities and preserving the country’s cultural heritage, according to stakeholders.

The Ministry of Agriculture launched on Wednesday a platform allowing participants to register for the 24th National Olive Festival and Rural Products Exhibition.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat stressed the significance of this platform, enabling participants to easily sign up for what is considered one of the largest agricultural exhibitions in the Kingdom.

Hneifat also said that the festival will begin on November 28 at the Exhibition Hall in Mecca Mall and will run for 10 days.

"This event provides an essential opportunity for around 900 participants to present their contributions to Jordan’s rich agricultural heritage," the minister said.

Festival Coordinator Abdullah Qudah said that the platform is open to various categories, including charitable and cooperative associations, family-owned production businesses, olive presses, production kitchens, handicrafts, manufactured goods, and agricultural institutions.

“Participation in such festivals is a tremendous opportunity for small family businesses, offering them a platform to showcase the uniqueness of their products,” said Ayman Qaisi, a rural kitchen owner.

Um Tareq, a producer of rural products, echoed similar sentiments, saying: “Festivals and exhibitions are ideal platforms to introduce people to the flavours of Jordanian culture. These events significantly support small businesses by helping them reach larger audiences, ultimately boosting their finances.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

