RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has announced the completion of the deadline for filling out the data form through the self-enumeration phase of the Saudi Census 2022 on Tuesday.



The GASTAT clarified that starting from Wednesday, the main means of completing the census work will be through field enumeration, in which field researchers will take people's data by visiting all the residential units whose population data was not completed during the self-enumeration period.



Muhammad Al-Dakhini, spokesman of the authority, has noted that the end of the self-enumeration deadline does not mean closing the participation link.



But rather, people who opened the link before the end of the deadline and started filling out their data but did not complete it, will still have the opportunity to complete their information from where they have stopped. If they complete the form, the fields researchers would not visit them during the remaining period of the census.



Al-Dakhini said that researchers would complete the families' data, for those who did not complete the form, directly when visiting them, adding that they will not provide any additional opportunities to complete the form through self-enumeration.



It is noteworthy that the GASTAT has said that field researcher for the Saudi Census 2022 visiting times is from 4 p.m. till 10 p.m. during the week.



The GASTAT has made available several channels to help citizens and residents to fill out the census form and answer inquiries, through its e-portal of the Saudi Census 2022, and through the unified number 920020081.

