RIYADH — More than one million people from 18 countries have benefited from Saudi Arabia’s Ramadan Food Basket Distribution Program (Etaam) for the Hijri year 1445.



Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), provides aid and support to the afflicted communities across the world. KSrelief has gained widespread recognition for its extensive reach and unwavering support for those in distress.



One of these humanitarian efforts is the support for food security during the current holy month of Ramadan. The center launched the Etaam program with the objective of addressing food needs and enhancing the living conditions of the most vulnerable groups in several countries during the holy month.



Through the implementation of this project, KSrelief successfully reached over one million beneficiaries in 18 countries through the provision of 195,583 baskets containing essential food items. The Etaam project is among the numerous humanitarian initiatives and programs the center has adopted to alleviate the suffering of countries and communities worldwide.



Since its establishment, KSrelief has executed 2,829 humanitarian and relief projects worth over $6 billion in 98 countries.

These projects targeted vital sectors such as food, education, health, nutrition, water, environmental sanitation, and shelter.

These initiatives have benefited millions of vulnerable and needy groups in the targeted countries.

