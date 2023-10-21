SAMARKAND — Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 26th General Assembly session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 2025, it was announced during the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 16 to 20.



Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb participated in the session.



This is the first time the Kingdom will host the General Assembly of a UN organization, underscoring the country's growing prominence in global tourism.



As a leading member of the UNWTO General Assembly, Saudi Arabia's role has been further emphasized by its selection as the host for the 2025 session. The General Assembly serves as the highest decision-making body of UNWTO, comprising over 159 member states along with representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations.



Al-Khateeb expressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to reshaping the global tourism landscape. Hosting the 26th UNWTO General Assembly will be a significant milestone in achieving this vision, he said.



The upcoming session in Saudi Arabia is expected to feature a diverse range of activities aimed at raising awareness about the role of tourism in promoting sustainable development and global peace. It provides a platform for the Kingdom to showcase its tourism and cultural advancements while fostering international cooperation in this crucial sector.



Al-Khateeb emphasized that hosting the session reflects Saudi Arabia's dedication to leading the global tourism sector toward a more cooperative and promising future. The event comes on the heels of significant achievements during the Kingdom's chairmanship of UNWTO’s Executive Council in 2023. The Executive Council outlined a comprehensive roadmap this year, focused on supporting global cooperation and pioneering initiatives in the tourism sector.

