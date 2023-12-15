RIYADH — Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif hosted a significant session of official talks with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in Riyadh on Thursday.



The meeting was centered on strengthening the already established security cooperation between the two nations.



During this session, the ministers explored various avenues to enhance the collaboration between the Saudi and Italian Ministries of Interior.



They also delved into several matters of mutual interest, reflecting the shared concerns and goals of both countries.



A highlight of the session was the signing of a cooperation plan, encompassing several initiatives and projects.



This plan marks a significant step in fortifying the partnership between the two Ministries of Interior.



The meeting was also notable for the attendance of several high-ranking officials from both Saudi Arabia and Italy.



This indicated the importance of this session in fostering bilateral relations between the two countries.

