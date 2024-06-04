Rabat: The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held discussions with the Moroccan ministers of energy and finance to explore avenues for enhancing economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Morocco.



Al-Khorayef met with the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, during his visit to Morocco. The meeting focused on strengthening Saudi-Moroccan cooperation in the mining sector, developing economic collaboration fields, and empowering financial institutions.



Vice Minister for Mining Affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Eng. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Morocco Sami Al-Saleh attended the meeting.



In discussions regarding mining cooperation and partnership opportunities, the two sides explored the development of the phosphate industry and the utilization of the extensive experience of both countries to enhance the competitive advantage of phosphate fertilizers and access new markets. They also addressed cooperation in regional trade, including the removal of obstacles to the import and export of vital minerals in the region. Additionally, they discussed collaborative efforts in export development and support for promoting Saudi exports in Morocco.



Al-Khorayef's visit to Morocco is aimed at leading the Kingdom's delegation to the 28th General Assembly of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization, and Mining Organization (AIDSMO) in Rabat, as well as discussing partnerships with Morocco in the industry and mining sectors.