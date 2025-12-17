Cairo: Elsewedy Electric Company announced expansion plans in Saudi Arabia and Qatar in line with its growth strategy, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed firm has opened new factories in Saudi Arabia, spanning the energy and infrastructure sectors, with investments exceeding SAR 1.50 billion.

As for Qatar, the group is currently exploring plans to inject over QAR 250 million in investments.

In November 2025, Elsewedy Electric KSA, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric, inaugurated a $40 million factory at the Elsewedy Industrial Complex in Riyadh.

