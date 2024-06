Insurers expect the damage from recent flooding in southern Germany to be above average but an exact assessment will only be possible after water levels have subsided everywhere, the German Insurance Association (GDV) said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Miranda Murray)

