Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya described on Monday the (Kuwaiti-Saudi) relations as it goes beyond the concept of diplomacy, they are "a deeper and stronger relationship than those known between countries and are based on a long legacy, ties of blood, lineage, and a common history." Minister Al-Yahya said, in a speech during the second (Kuwaiti-Saudi) Coordination Council meeting held in Kuwait, that unity of destiny and interdependence is a relationship that moves at a steady pace and with an insightful vision towards a prosperous future that establishes security and safety, perpetuates progress and prosperity for the two countries and peoples, and contributes to enhancing the stability and security of the region.

Al-Yahya noted that the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are linked to many agreements and memorandums of understanding in various fields, which in turn contributed to increasing the volume of investments and joint trade exchange between the two countries and raising them to advanced levels.

He added that encouraging direct investment contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, pointing out that the volume of Kuwaiti investments in the Kingdom exceeded USD 2.218 billion.

Regarding the meeting held earlier, Minister Al-Yahya stated that it "confirms the determination of the two countries to continue efforts and make every effort to advance these distinguished relations to the highest levels." He pointed to the outcomes of the second session of the coordination meeting, which witnessed the approval of a memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates, a memorandum of understanding in the field of environmental protection, rehabilitation and preservation, and a joint cooperation program between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Kuwaiti Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute.

Minister Al-Yahya expressed his thanks and appreciation to the work teams from both sides for the distinguished efforts made in preparing for this meeting, calling for continuing joint work to achieve more achievements.

In turn, the Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal expressed in a similar speech his thanks for efforts made to enhance cooperation and interconnection between the two brotherly countries in a way that contributes to achieving common interests.

The Saudi Foreign Minister added that the joint coordination committee reflects the interest given by the leadership in the two countries in terms of pushing relations to broader horizons in order to achieve the aspirations of our two countries and peoples.

Earlier, a joint statement gave due credit to the Kuwaiti-Saudi joint coordination committee for its contributions towards keeping relations on an upward trajectory, revealing that the next round of talks are slated for next year in the Saudi capital.

