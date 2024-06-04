KUWAIT CITY — Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed on Monday two memorandums of understanding (MoU) between the two governments.

One of these MoUs aims to enhance technical cooperation for the protection and preservation of the environment while the second one is meant for mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates.



The MoUs were signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the sidelines of the second meeting of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait City on Monday. Prince Faisal and Abdullah Al-Yahya co-chaired the meeting.



Addressing the meeting, Prince Faisal stressed that the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council reflects the utmost keenness shown by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on pushing relations to wider horizons in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries. He emphasized the importance of the coordination council and its committees as an effective platform and institutional tool that frames the work of the two countries, looking forward to exerting all efforts to make the council’s outputs a tangible reality.



The two ministers signed the minutes of the second meeting of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council. A joint cooperation program was also signed between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Sheikh Saud Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute.

