Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction of Uzbekistan H E Musayev Behzod Anvarovich in Tashkent yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them, as well as explored ways to exchange knowledge between Qatar and Uzbekistan in labour-related sectors.

Dr. Al Marri also participated in Qatar Airways’ inaugural ceremony to launch its first direct flight to Tashkent International Airport.

