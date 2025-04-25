DOHA: Family offices in the GCC are undergoing a significant transformation. Once focused primarily on managing and preserving wealth, these entities are now embracing high-growth strategies that resemble the behavior of venture capital firms.

A new report by LOGIC Consulting, titled “Beyond Wealth: How Family Offices Are Shaping the Future of Investment”, reveals that 78 percent of family offices globally are planning to invest in digital assets over the next two to three years. This shift highlights how these entities are moving toward innovation-driven and tech-focused investment models.

Fueled by younger generations, growing digital fluency, and a greater tolerance for risk, family offices across the region are backing early-stage tech startups, AI ventures, sustainable technologies, and fintech disruptors. This evolution is positioning GCC-based family offices as influential players in the global innovation economy. Their long-term and purpose-led capital sets them apart from traditional institutional investors.

Traditionally, family offices were designed to manage wealth and ensure financial stability for future generations. Their investment strategies often centered around real estate, industrial holdings, and low-risk portfolios. That model is now shifting. Increasingly, family offices are aligning with the high-growth strategies of venture capital, supporting disruptive businesses, nurturing innovation, and forming direct partnerships with founders.

“Family offices in the GCC are no longer playing it safe,” said SeifAllah Rabie, UAE Managing Partner at LOGIC Consulting. “They are actively reshaping the investment ecosystem and stepping into roles traditionally dominated by venture capital firms. The key difference is that family offices bring patient capital, which allows businesses the time and flexibility they need to scale.”

