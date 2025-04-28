Arab Bank Group has reported solid results for the first quarter, with its net income after tax hitting $271 million, up 7% over the figures of $252.8 million for the same period last year.

Announcing the results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, Arab Bank Group said its assets grew by 6% to reach $72.7 billion, while loans recorded a 5% growth hitting $39.1 billion and deposits rose 7% to $53.2 billion.

The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $12.1 billion, it stated.

On the solid performance, Chairman Sabih Masri said: "Arab Bank’s first-quarter 2025 results were strong despite the global economic conditions and geopolitical developments. The bank’s robust performance was mainly due to its diversified and agile business model, underpinned by a broad regional footprint - particularly across the GCC region."

Masri underscored the bank’s strong capital position, high-quality assets, ample liquidity and prudent risk management framework as key pillars supporting its efficient operating model.

He reiterated his trust in the bank’s ability to continue delivering good and sustainable returns to shareholders, citing its forward-looking vision and well-integrated institutional strategy, he stated.

CEO Randa Sadik said Arab Bank delivered robust results during the first quarter as a result of the bank’s resilience and its ability to deliver consistent performance while maintaining the strength of its balance sheet.

The bank’s revenues grew by 4% driven by sustainable growth in its business, she stated.

Arab Bank had recently unveiled its refreshed brand identity, a bold step forward that reflects its enduring legacy and ambitious vision as a leading financial institution in the Mena region, committed to empowering its customers and communities to achieve their aspirations.

The Group’s liquidity and asset quality, she stated, remain solid where loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 74% and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%.

According to her, it maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.2 %.

Sadik commented on the bank’s significant strides in digital transformation and innovation, aimed at enhancing customer experience and delivering value to shareholders.

These strides underscore the Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation in the financial sector, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).