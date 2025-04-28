Cluster 2 Airports Company, the operator of 22 international and domestic airports across Saudi Arabia, said it has achieved a 4.5% growth in air traffic during the first quarter of 2025, with 38,700 flights recorded, spanning international, domestic, and private aviation.

The cluster also reported a 9.5% surge in passenger traffic, which soared to 4.6 million passengers, said the company in a statement.

Air cargo at Cluster 2 Airports saw a significant 34% growth, with total exports reaching 132.11 tonnes and total imports amounting to 154.89 tonnes.

By representing Saudi Arabia, Cluster 2 Airports Company earned multiple national achievements in the first three months, including international awards.

