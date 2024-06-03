KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City on Monday. During the meeting, the Amir and Prince Faisal discussed close fraternal relations between the two countries.

Prince Faisal conveyed to the Amir the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the Kuwaiti leadership, and their wishes to the people of Kuwait for continued progress and development.

The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, and Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also met with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. The foreign minister congratulated Sheikh Sabah on his appointment as crown prince of Kuwait, wishing him good health, happiness, and success.

They reviewed the historical ties between the two countries and their peoples. They discussed the scope for further boosting bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the latest developments in the region.

Prince Faisal also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Al-Yahya at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

