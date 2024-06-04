The Italian Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Lorenzo Morini, Sunday affirmed the strong bilateral ties between Kuwait and Italy, which he said, has lasted for more than 60 years based on mutual trust and cooperation between both nations. Morini was speaking on the occasion of his country’s National Day celebrations organized by the Italian Embassy in Kuwait.

The event was graced by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadeq Marafi, and several heads of diplomatic missions and diplomats accredited to Kuwait, dignitaries, invited guests and media fraternity.

The Italian Ambassador emphasized his intention to pursue various avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the coming months. Specifically, he highlighted the importance of enhancing scientific, academic, and cultural relations, facilitating the exchange of students, researchers, and professors, promoting language learning initiatives, and boosting tourism to Italy. He described these efforts as essential pillars for fostering a stronger friendship and deeper cooperation with the State of Kuwait.

Seventy-eight years ago, the Italian envoy said, on June 2, 1946, Italy courageously embraced a new future, leaving behind the dark chapter of fascism and embracing progress. Since then, Italy has emerged as a proactive advocate for peace, dialogue, and multilateralism on the international stage.

“We’re proud,” he said, “to be among the top contributors to UN peace and security efforts, including our significant presence in Kuwait as part of Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS. Additionally, Italy is committed to supporting developing countries and combating climate change and biodiversity loss. Our economic and social growth since 1946 has been remarkable, positioning Italy among the world’s most advanced economies and leading manufacturers.”

“Today, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Italy and Kuwait, our partnership stands as a shining example of trust and collaboration. Our political dialogue, security cooperation, and economic ties continue to strengthen.”

He went on to say, the presence of ‘Made in Italy’ products throughout Kuwait underscores the mutual admiration between our peoples. Kuwaitis’ passion for Italian goods and lifestyle is evident in the growing number of tourists visiting Italy each year. Most importantly, there’s a growing interest among Kuwaiti youth to explore all facets of Italy, from its food and art to its cultural heritage and traditions. This curiosity fosters a deeper understanding and friendship between our nations.

“In the coming months, I’m committed to enhancing people-to-people contacts, academic and cultural exchanges, language learning, and tourism promotion to further strengthen our bond. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with Kuwaiti authorities and appreciate the support we’ve received since day one,” he concluded.

