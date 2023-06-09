Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said the strategic relations between Qatar and France are characterised by complete homogeneity, convergence of stances, and continuous coordination.

In a joint press conference with Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna in Doha on Thursday, the PM expressed his happiness at the opening of the second Qatar-France strategic dialogue, which is an important mechanism to enhance fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two countries, and to agree on a joint action plan for the coming years.

The PM said the two sides stressed the importance of elevating the existing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the political, diplomatic, economic, defense and security fields, including combating terrorism. He said highlighting that the political and diplomatic coordination between the two countries in the field of humanitarian aid opened new horizons for cooperation in this field.

The PM and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna Catherine Colonna chaired the second strategic dialogue talks between Qatar and France at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday.

