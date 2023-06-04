The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will begin, on Monday, a tour of a number of Central Asian countries, at the invitation of their leaders.

His Highness will begin the tour with a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, followed the Kyrgyz Republic, then a visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, where His Highness is participating in the Astana International Forum. HH the Amir will conclude the tour with a visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the Central Asian tour, HH the Amir will hold talks, with the leaders and senior officials of the four countries, dealing with ways to strengthen cooperation relations, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common concern and signing agreements and memorandums of understanding in a number of fields.

His Highness will be accompanied by an official delegation, as well as a number of businessmen and senior officials.

