The Sultanate of Oman's crude oil and oil condensate production increased by 10.1 per cent by the end of July to reach 223,176, 800 barrels, according to the latest data from the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Crude oil production alone rose 13.5 per cent during this period, while oil condensate production fell 1.6 per cent by the end of July compared to the same month last year.

Oman's average price of crude oil increased by 61 per cent by the end of July 2022 to $92.8 per barrel compared to $57.6 per barrel at the end of July 2021.

The Sultanate of Oman's total oil exports rose by 16.7 per cent at the end of July 2022 compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

Oman's oil exports to Japan grew significantly by 206.6 per cent to 7,308,700 barrels by the end of July, and oil exports to South Korea rose by 68.7 per cent over the period.

On the other hand, natural gas production (including import) in the Sultanate of Oman by the end of July saw a slight rise of 3.9 per cent to 30,485,400,000 cubic meters.

NCSI data indicated that natural gas consumption in both industrial areas increased by 13.9 per cent, industrial projects by 6 per cent and oilfields by 1.6 per cent, while gas consumption in power plants fell by 0.7 per cent.

