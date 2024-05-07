Muscat; Sayyid Saud Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat today received Eng. Abdullah Hamad Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality of the State of Qatar and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting came within the framework of boosting bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several matters of mutual interest. They also highlighted related experiences and projects.

The two officials underscored the importance of boosting cooperation and exchanging expertise.

Al Busaidi underlined the importance of administrative decentralization in governorates, as well as empowering governorates to undertake their roles in the march of development.

On his turn, the guest shed light on joint features and components between Oman and Qatar.

It is worth noting that the Qatari delegation’s visit to Oman aims to exchange expertise and experiences in various fields, including fisheries, fish farming, food security, scientific cooperation and research.

