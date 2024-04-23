Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), said the UAE-Oman Business Forum affirms the historic relationship between the two countries, noting that several agreements have been signed that will help drive economic growth and provide more job opportunities in both countries, and boost bilateral trade exchange.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the forum held today in Abu Dhabi, Al Rawas highlighted the key role of bilateral agreements signed during the forum in enhancing the private sector’s contributions to the economies of both countries. This sector will benefit from more job opportunities in core or supportive services, he added.

Regarding investments between the UAE and Oman, he pointed out that investments between the two countries are continuing, with the UAE being the largest Arab investor in Oman and constantly seeking to increase its investments.