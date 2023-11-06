Muscat: The revenues of 3-5 star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman exceeded OMR153 million as at the end of September 2023, up by 26.4 percent over the corresponding period in 2022, according to statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of hotel guests rose by 27.3 percent to 1.43 million by the end of September 2023, compared to 1.13 million during the corresponding period in 2022. Meanwhile, hotel occupancy rate registered a growth of 10.1 percent .

According to the NCSI report, among the nationalities, as many as 567,447 of the hotel guests were Omanis, 156,703 were GCC citizens (up by 27.6 percent), 295,155 were European citizens (an increase of 43.4 percent), 41,079 were Americans (up by 1.8 percent), 8,361 were citizens from African countries (up by 41.2 percent), while the number of guests from Asian countries increased by 43.6 percent to 213,980.

The number of guests from Oceania countries surged by 204.5 percent to 30,898.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).