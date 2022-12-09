Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's general budget has registered a financial surplus of more than OMR1 billion at the end of October 2022.

A statement issued online by Oman News Agency (ONA) said: "The general budget of the Sultanate of Oman recorded, at the end of October 2022, a financial surplus amounting to about OMR 1,208 million, compared to recording a deficit of OMR 1,007 million during the same period in 2021."

The monthly bulletin of the Ministry of Finance indicated that the state's general revenues increased by 42.3 percent until the end of October 2022, to reach about OMR 11,862,000,000. Public spending until the end of October 2022 amounted to about OMR 10,654 million, an increase of OMR 1,315 million, 14 percent over actual spending for the same period in 2021.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).