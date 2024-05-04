Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) have released the preliminary estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) at current and constant prices (2018=100) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. The estimates have been produced with data collected through the Quarterly Economic Indicator Survey and from other source agencies.

This press release presents the preliminary estimates of GDP for the third quarter of 2023 and compares it to the revised GDP estimates for the Q3 2022 and Q3 2023.

The quarterly GDP at current prices in Q3 of 2023 is estimated at QR198.285bn. This represents a decrease of 12.9 percent compared to the estimate of Q3 of 2022 placed at QR227.781bn. When compared to previous quarter (Q2) of 2023 revised estimate of QR186.753bn, an increase of 6.2 percent is recorded.

The quarterly GDP at constant prices (2018=100) shows an increase of 1.2 percent in Q3 of 2023 (QR177.334bn) compared to the estimate of Q3 of 2022 (QR175.200bn). When compared to Q2 of 2023 revised estimate (QR170.479bn), an increase of 4.0 percent is recorded.

The nominal gross value added (GVA) estimate of Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR79.370bn in Q3 2023, which shows a decrease of 25.7 percent over the estimate of Q3 2022 placed at QR106.760bn. Compared to the previous quarter Q2 2023 revised estimate (QR73.040bn), an increase of 8.7 percent in the GVA of this sector is recorded.

The real GVA of these activities is estimated at QR65.876bn in Q3 2023, which shows an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the estimate of Q3 2022 (QR64.370bn). Compared to Q2 2023 revised estimate (QR65.374bn), an increase of 0.8 percent in the real GVA of this sector is also recorded.

The nominal GVA of Non-Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR118.915bn in Q3 2023, which shows a decrease of 1.7 percent over the estimate of Q3 2022 (QR121.021bn). Compared to the previous quarter Q2 2023 revised estimate (QR113.713bn), an increase of 4.6 percent is recorded. The real GVA of Non-Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR111.458bn in Q3 2023, which shows an increase of 0.6 percent over the estimate of the Q3 2022 (QR110.830bn).

When compared to Q2 2023 revised estimate (QR105.105bn), an increase of 6.0 percent is also recorded.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

