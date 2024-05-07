Muscat – The sultanate has initiated a groundbreaking project – Institutional Innovation Guidebook – for the government sector, becoming the first country in the MENA region to implement a single, unified innovation guidebook across the public sector benefiting more than 44 organisations.

The project has been rolled out based on the framework of Global Innovation Institute (GInI) in close coordination with the sultanate’s Innovation Hub and strategic support from Alizz Islamic Bank and Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit.

GInI is a US-based professional certification and business accreditation firm in the field of innovation.

Countries across the MENA region have traditionally implemented separate innovation directives for individual organisations.

The guidebook project will eventually pave the way for greater free-flow of collaboration across the government and private sectors, thereby ensuring an all-encompassing and consistent vision for innovation-based growth and joint cooperation in the sultanate.

The project aims to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration within Oman, while addressing key issues such as innovation strategy alignment, organised and structured innovation efforts, and cultivation of competency and talent in the sphere of innovation.

The Institutional Innovation Guidebook sets out to fulfil the objectives Oman Vision 2040 – prescribed as the nation’s blueprint for sustainable progress and development over the long term.

Underscoring the project’s significance, Dr Munther al Busaidi, Vice-Chairman of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, stated, “Fostering a culture of innovation is of paramount importance to our country’s future economy and society as it creates a dynamic platform to help overcome challenges and solve problems in a sustainable and efficient way. The Institutional Innovation Guidebook is a landmark initiative, as it establishes a unified vision among a wide array of stakeholders in the country. The project reflects Oman’s status as a leader in the region for innovation policymaking and for accelerating transformation for long-term growth.”

Since its inception in December 2023, the project has been lauded for its unique approach, demonstrating progress in key areas in early 2024.

Reflecting the project’s objectives, and ensuring broad participation from all government entities, the team responsible of the project has visited all the governorates and held extensive discussions in partnership with Alizz Bank. The goal of these discussion is to ensure the Directorate Generals in all governorates are synchronised with the project.

