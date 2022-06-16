Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has signed an air transport agreement with the government of the Indonesia, aiming to regulate operational and technical aspects to boost aviation movement between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Naif Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the CAA and Mohammed Arzan Johan, Ambassador of Indonesia to Oman, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The agreement includes 22 items and an annex on the air routes between the two countries. The items also cover economic provisions, in addition to provisions of organizational and operational cooperation to allow the specified air carriers from the two countries to operate seven flights for passengers and cargo to any airport in Oman and Indonesia.

Those air carriers can enter into cooperation agreements for code-sharing, the report said.

Meanwhile, the CAA in cooperation with government units concerned and establishments from the aviation sector in Oman, is keen to increase the number of air transport agreements in the upcoming period.

Those agreements will enable economic and social activities with the countries worldwide as this will contribute to boosting the activity of the aviation sector by increasing operations and attracting international airline companies.

