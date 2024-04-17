Muscat: The number of passengers through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman by the end of February 2024 increased by 21.8 percent, recording 2.71 million passengers, compared to 2.23 million passengers by the end of February 2023, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of passengers through Muscat International Airport by the end of February 2024 reached about 2,463,856, constituting an increase of 22.9 percent, who travelled on board 16,996 flights, comprising an increase in the number of flights by 16.4 percent. Out of the flights, 15,678 were international flights, carrying 2,288,119 passengers, and 1,318 were domestic flights carrying 175,737 passengers.

Indians topped the number of passengers through Muscat International Airport during February 2024, with 75,521 arrivals and 70,951 departures, followed by Bangladeshi nationality with 15,867 inbound passengers, 20,980 outbound passengers, and Pakistani nationality with 23,803 arriving passengers and 21,740 departing passengers.

The number of passengers through Salalah Airport reached 232,077 passengers, an increase of 10.1%, who travelled on board 1,572 flights, an increase in flights by 6.1%. The number of international flights through Salalah Airport reached 840 flights, carrying 115,060 passengers, while the number of domestic flights reached 732 flights, with 117,017 passengers on board.

The number of passengers through Sohar Airport reached 11,410 passengers on 110 flights, while the number of passengers through Duqm Airport reached 10,492 passengers on 104 flights.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).