Muscat: SalamAir, the low-cost carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, continues to expand its operations by adding a new destination to its list of destinations in Europe next summer.

Captain Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Shethani, acting CEO of SalamAir, said: "The company’s new destination will be the city of Tirana in the Republic of Albania, starting in mid-June, with two flights per week, noting that Tirana is a seasonal destination that will be operated during the summer period."

He said in a statement to the Oman News Agency: "The city of Tirana is the capital and largest city of Albania and is considered one of the unique tourist destinations in Albania, which is characterised by its moderate weather in addition to many tourist and archaeological attractions."

He added: "SalamAir will restart seasonal routes starting mid-June from Muscat to Baku in Azerbaijan, Trabzon in Turkey, and Almaty in Kazakhstan."

Captain Ahmed Al-Shethani also confirmed that Salam Air - as part of meeting the increasing demand from tourists to visit Dhofar Governorate during the Khareef season - will operate four daily flights from Muscat to Salalah, in addition to linking Salalah to Sohar, adding that Salam Air will operate flights to Salalah from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Manama in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He pointed out that SalamAir currently operates flights to several local and international stations, including Salalah, Duqm, Masirah, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as several Arab, Asian, and European countries.

He explained that Salam Air's fleet currently consists of 13 new Airbus A321neo and A320 aircraft, which are among the most modern aircraft in the region, in addition to an Airbus A321 freighter. He pointed out that as part of Salam Air's efforts to enhance its customers' experience during the booking process, the company will issue a new update to the mobile application to suit customers' needs and preferences.

