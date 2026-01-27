Muscat – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) on Monday signed a usufruct agreement with Mawarid Turbine to establish a wind turbine manufacturing and assembly plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), along with two additional agreements to install six wind turbines to generate the power required to operate the facility.

The agreements were signed on behalf of OPAZ by H E Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of OPAZ, and on behalf of Mawarid Turbine by Mustafa Mohammed al Hinai, CEO of the company.

Under the agreements, Mawarid Turbine has been granted usufruct rights over three plots of land: the first for the construction of the wind turbine manufacturing and assembly plant, the second for the installation of one wind turbine, and the third for the installation of five wind turbines. The company also plans to reserve additional land to support future expansion of the project.

Mawarid Turbine signed several agreements and memoranda of cooperation last year related to technology licensing for the project, the establishment of a research centre, knowledge transfer, preliminary design work, and Omanisation and training programmes.

The project aims to localise the wind turbine industry in Oman in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 for green energy. The plant’s expected production capacity is between 800 and 1,000 megawatts. The company is also developing an initial concept for a battery production project to support energy storage systems.

The agreement represents a strategic step reflecting OPAZ’s commitment to supporting renewable energy projects and strengthening the localisation of clean industries within the zones under its supervision. It is expected to contribute to attracting high-quality international investment, transferring advanced technologies, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and reinforcing Duqm’s position as a leading regional hub for green industries and a low-carbon economy.

The first phase of the project is valued at approximately RO70mn and includes the manufacture of several wind turbine components and blades. The second phase will involve the establishment of a specialised factory for the production of wind turbine towers and other components within the renewable energy value chain, in integration with local enterprises.

Ahmed Ali Akaak, Chief Executive Officer of SEZAD, said the zone has competitive advantages that make it an ideal environment for renewable energy projects, citing the availability of wind and solar resources, robust infrastructure, and ample industrial land. He noted that SEZAD’s 2025–2030 strategy focuses on positioning Duqm as a preferred hub for renewable energy and future industries, welcoming the wind turbine factory as a project with sustainable economic and industrial impact.

He added that the Special Economic Zone at Duqm welcomes Mawarid Turbine and the wind turbine plant, which will benefit from the zone’s strong capabilities to support and market its products locally and internationally through exports via Duqm Port, which has previously handled oversized cargo shipments.

Mustafa Mohammed Al Hinai, CEO of Mawarid Turbine, said the project represents an extension of the company’s vision to localise renewable energy industries and build a national industrial base capable of supporting Oman’s energy transition. He noted that the selection of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm reflects the zone’s competitive advantages in terms of location, infrastructure and integrated supply chains, enabling the development of the wind turbine industry in line with the highest international standards.

