Muscat – Bids are invited for the construction of a new access road to the mountain village of Wakan in South Batinah, a project aimed at improving connectivity and supporting tourism development in one of the sultanate’s most scenic highland areas.

The Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority has announced a tender to build a road to link Wadi Mistal to Wakan Village in the wilayat of Nakhal. The project is intended to improve access to the village, which is known for its terraced farms, traditional stone houses and views across the Western Hajar mountain range.

According to the tender notice, the project has been classified under the excellent grade category, highlighting its technical scope and strategic importance. The estimated value of the tender is RO910,000 for local companies, with RO91,000 allocated for small and medium enterprises, in line with national policies to strengthen local content and SME participation.

The deadline for submission of bids is February 23. Officials said the project is part of wider development plans to enhance the tourism potential of Wakan, which has attracted increasing interest from domestic and international visitors in recent years. Improved road access is expected to allow year-round travel to the village and support investment in eco-tourism, hospitality and community-based tourism activities.

Situated at an altitude of around 2,000m above sea level, Wakan has become a popular destination for hikers, nature enthusiasts and photographers, particularly during the cooler months. Access to the village remains difficult, however, due to rugged terrain and narrow mountain routes.

The project also aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which emphasise infrastructure development, tourism diversification and greater involvement of local companies in government projects.

The village is home to a variety of seasonal crops, including grapes, garlic, pomegranates, figs, bergamot oranges, peaches and berries. Its agricultural bounty is sustained by Falaj al Aqar, Falaj al Mafra and Falaj al Wasta’a irrigation systems, which originate from the surrounding mountain tops.

