Muscat: Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion received on Wednesday Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is currently visiting the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of strengthening economic relations.

The meeting touched on promoting promising sectors, improving the business environment, attracting investments, simplifying trade procedures and boosting trade exchange.

The Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion underscored the strength of economic ties between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He also stressed the importance of expanding trade and investment cooperation, and enhancing commercial partnerships between private sector institutions and companies in both countries. Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) show that the trade balance between Oman and Pakistan as of December 2024 is in the favour of Pakistan.

Omani exports to Pakistan reached nearly OMR89 million, while Omani imports from Pakistan amounted to OMR97.6 million. The most prominent goods imported from Pakistan to Oman are rice, maize and barium sulphate, while goods exported from Oman to Pakistan include polypropylene, polyethylene, aluminium, and lead.

These meetings come within the framework of bolstering economic and trade ties between the two countries, and working to expand the areas of joint cooperation to serve the economic interests of the two sides.

