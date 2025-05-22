New York, USA – Oman has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding regional and international maritime navigation, describing secure sea routes as critical to the global movement of trade and energy supplies.

Addressing a high-level session on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council in New York, H E Omar bin Saeed al Kathiri, Oman’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said the sultanate recognises the legal, humanitarian and security responsibilities linked to protecting international shipping lanes.

“Oman has consistently aligned its national laws with international legal frameworks, especially the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said. “This ensures the freedom of navigation, clarifies the responsibilities of coastal and transit states, and supports the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes.”

He referenced Oman’s recent mediation in the region, which led to a ceasefire agreement announced on May 6 to allow safe passage through the Red Sea and Bab al Mandab Strait. “The mediation reflects Oman’s wider efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and promote maritime stability.”

