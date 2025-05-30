Muscat: His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran has met Omani businessmen and women and their Iranian counterparts to discuss mechanisms for strengthening trade and investment relations between the two countries at Al Alam Palace in Muscat. His Excellency the President of Iran, arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on a two-day official visit on Tuesday, May 27.

A statement issued online by Oman News Agency (ONA) said :"His Excellency the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran met today with a number of Omani businessmen and women and their Iranian counterparts to discuss mechanisms for strengthening trade and investment relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, as part of the official visit His Excellency is currently making to the country."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

