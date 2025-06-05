The warm welcome I received in Nairobi this past week is a testament to the enduring spirit of African solidarity and the potential of regional partnership.

My meeting with President William Ruto on May 29 was not only cordial and constructive, but a clear signal that Somaliland and Kenya are ready to deepen engagement on the basis of mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for economic prosperity and security.

The inauguration of Somaliland’s expanded diplomatic mission in Nairobi marks a significant milestone in our bilateral relationship and our pursuit of international cooperation.

Somaliland will continue to build bridges that reflect our readiness to contribute to peace, security, and economic development in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland’s aspirations are grounded in a desire to be a responsible and reliable partner. We are not asking for favours, but offering partnership. A partnership based on mutual benefit, strategic interest, and the shared goal of a more stable and prosperous East Africa.

With Kenya, this vision finds fertile ground. As one of Africa’s most dynamic economies and democratic states, Kenya has long played a stabilising role in regional affairs.

Our two nations share deep people-to-people ties, stemming from our historic legacies with the two countries share the same currency, banking, civil service and judicial systems for over half a century, and current growing commercial interests, and a strong convergence on key development priorities: inclusive economic growth, counterterrorism, and democratic governance.

During my conversation with President Ruto, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to regional stability and explored new avenues for cooperation. From trade and infrastructure to security, there is ample room for collaboration.

Somaliland is a stable partner to facilitate access to the Red Sea, enhancing maritime security, and strengthening commercial links across the Horn.

We are investing heavily in the Port of Berbera, modernising our customs systems, and expanding road and telecom infrastructure. These are not just national projects; they are regional assets.

Kenya’s business community already understands this potential. I am excited to welcome a new air route directly between Nairobi and Hargeisa as one of the landmark issues to be agreed during my visit.

Somaliland already receives a high number of Kenyan professionals every year and Kenyan enterprises are increasingly looking to Hargeisa as a destination for trade and investment. We want to build on this momentum.

By establishing a formal diplomatic presence in Nairobi, we intend to streamline collaboration, facilitate business partnerships, and create new pathways for cultural and academic exchange.

At the heart of this engagement is a simple proposition: Somaliland is open. Open to trade, to innovation, and to dialogue. Our message to the world is grounded in values: Democracy, security, opportunity.

Somaliland has held successive peaceful elections, maintained one of the most secure environments in the Horn, and cultivated a pluralistic political culture that deserves to be part of the international conversation.

Diaspora communities, students, entrepreneurs, and civil society actors are the lifeblood of regional integration. We believe in African solutions to African challenges, and this begins by strengthening our continental bonds.

Somaliland’s future will be shaped not just by our aspirations, but by our actions. We are working hard to create jobs for our youth, tackle climate vulnerabilities, reform our institutions, and modernise our economy.

These are challenges Kenya also confronts, and we see opportunities to learn from each other, to co-invest in regional infrastructure, and to coordinate on key policy areas including energy transition, food security, and digital inclusion.

In that spirit, I look forward to welcoming Kenyan delegations to Hargeisa in the months ahead. Our dialogue will be reciprocal, and our partnerships built on a foundation of trust and transparency.

I also encourage regional think tanks, universities, and media to engage more deeply with Somaliland's story. We are more than a headline; we are a living example of resilience, innovation, and democratic promise in the Horn of Africa.

To the people and Government of Kenya, I extend my sincere gratitude for your continued openness. In this time of regional flux and global uncertainty, let us reaffirm our shared purpose and invest in a future of African cooperation that delivers tangible results for our citizens.

The work begins now. Together, Somaliland and Kenya can chart a path that not only serves our national interests but elevates the hopes of a region ready to rise.

