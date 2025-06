Arab Finance: Creast Mark for Contracting and Real Estate Development shifted to net profits valued at EGP 94.026 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, against losses of EGP 45.592 million in Q1 2024, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.168 at the end of March 2025, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.08 in Q1 2024.

Net sales amounted to EGP 260 million during the first three months of 2025.