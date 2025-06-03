Arab Finance: October Pharma logged net profits after tax worth EGP 57.279 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual rise of 14.25% from EGP 50.134 million, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 4.77 in Q1 2025 from EGP 4.17 in Q1 2024, while the sales jumped to EGP 386.087 million from EGP 274.486 million.

October Pharma is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production of human pharmaceutical preparations.

The company’s major shareholders include the Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances as well as the Saudi-Egyptian Industrial Investment Company.