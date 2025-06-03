Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Omar El-Rifai, director of government affairs at Apple for the Middle East and Pakistan, to explore investment opportunities in the Egyptian market and potential steps to strengthen the company’s local presence, as per a statement.

The meeting comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to attract high-value investments that support the national economy and boost the technology sector.

El-Khatib highlighted Egypt’s appeal as a key destination for Apple, noting the company’s interest in expanding in the country as a strong signal of confidence in Egypt’s economic potential and strategic position.

He underscored that Apple’s current presence in Egypt offers promising opportunities for market development and job creation in technical fields.

El-Khatib also pointed to Egypt’s proven efficiency in call centers and training, making it an ideal environment for global companies seeking sustainable expansion.

Furthermore, the minister invited Apple to open an official Apple Store in Egypt to directly serve local consumers and improve access to the company’s products.

He affirmed the ministry’s readiness to provide all necessary support to ensure the project's success, which would reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional hub for technology and innovation.

El-Rifai, representing Apple, reiterated the company’s strong interest in Egypt, calling it a vital gateway to Africa and the Middle East. He affirmed Apple’s commitment to contributing to the Egyptian economy through call center and training development, which supports the creation of skilled jobs.

He also confirmed Apple’s intention to expand its footprint in Egypt, including plans to launch an official store, in coordination with the Ministry to ensure a supportive investment environment.