Muscat: Oman Air has announced the resumption of its flights to Khasab starting April 18, 2026, in a move aimed at enhancing access to the Musandam Governorate and strengthening connectivity across the Sultanate of Oman.

The resumption is expected to support travel and tourism to the region while improving transportation links for residents and visitors. The airline expressed its anticipation in welcoming passengers onboard as services restart.

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