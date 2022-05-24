Switzerland - Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) started its participation in the World Economic Conference, Davos, Switzerland yesterday, by inaugurating the Youth Council, at the Misk's pavilion, which offers dialogue sessions on youth topics.

The Youth Council was inaugurated in the presence of a number of senior officials. Its activities include multiple sessions involving Saudi youth over the working days of the conference, May 22 - 26.

As part of the council’s first day program at the World Economic Forum, it hosted a number of Saudi leaders, and the beginning was by introducing the Global Youth Index 2021, which was launched by Misk Foundation to identify the most important future opportunities for youth in 30 countries around the world.