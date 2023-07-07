JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman emphasized that Saudi Arabia is proud of having the honor to serve the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims. He also thanked all those who have contributed tremendously to make the Hajj pilgrimage operation a great success.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman also lauded the great efforts made by all the government and private agencies for the successful Hajj operation.



The King and the Crown Prince made the remarks in reply cables sent to Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. Minister of Interior had sent earlier cables of greetings to the King and the Crown Prince on the occasion Eid Al-Adha and success of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj.



“This year’s Hajj season has been successful as it was held in a healthy environment free from diseases and epidemics,” the King said in his reply cable while thanking God Almighty for this. The King also thanked the excellent efforts made by everyone at the levels of of integrated security, preventive, organizational, health, service and traffic plans in the preparation and implementation of their Hajj operational plan. “This enabled the guests of God — whose numbers returned to what they were before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic — to perform their rituals in ease and comfort, in an atmosphere full of spirituality, tranquility, and faith.”



King Salman praised and thanked the grace and generosity of God for the success of this year’s Hajj season. “We are honored to serve the Two Holy Mosques as well as the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors. This honor, with which the Kingdom is proud of, gave it a great responsibility so that it harnessed all its capabilities and material and human resources to serve them,” he said.



In his reply cable, the Crown Prince praised the remarkable success of the Kingdom’s Hajj operation. “The great efforts of the Saudi leadership and people, under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, have facilitated the performance of this great Islamic ritual, with which God has honored this blessed country,” he said.



The Crown Prince thanked minister of interior, emirs of various regions, members of the Supreme Hajj Committee, security personnel and all employees of the governmental and private agencies participating in serving the guests of God in this year’s Hajj season.



He prayed God to protect King Salman and to perpetuate the blessing of security and safety of the Kingdom, as well as to accept Hajj of the pilgrims, and enable them to return to their homeland safely and comfortably.

