TABUK – Emir of Tabuk Prince Fahd Bin Sultan has said that the role models for charity work in Saudi Arabia are Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He made the remarks during a ceremony held at the Emirate’s court to mark the occasion of the annual Righteousness Day.



Prince Fahd said King Salman and the Crown Prince set one example after another through their generous donations that were extended to the National Campaign for Charitable Work via the Ihsan platform. He said the volume of donations collected in a short period of time amounted to an enormous task.



“There is no charitable work in the world of such a huge magnitude. The charitable work will continue and increase when there is support for it, and I am honored to launching two initiatives to develop the non-profit sector,” he said while noting that these initiatives aimed to enhance the effectiveness and contribution of the non-profit sector to society.



He also lauded the role of Saudi women, especially the women of Tabuk, in enriching charitable work.



The Emir announced the Tabuk Award for Community Excellence, which is an annual award presented to non-profit sector institutions in recognition of their active role in the development of society in the Tabuk region.



Prince Fahd inaugurated the “Badher” platform for the Council of NGOs in the Tabuk region. This is the first platform at the level of NGO councils in the Kingdom, and its tasks include organizing, controlling and developing the activities of NGOs under one platform with the help of artificial intelligence.



The Emir also launched the “Reconciliation” initiative, which aims to solve family problems, especially marital ones, amicably in accordance with the Shariah provisions and prevailing customs. The initiative will also provide family counseling to spouses so as to bring down the rate of family disputes reaching the courts.

