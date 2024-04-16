PARIS — Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Al-Khereiji said that the only way to end the crisis and worsening human suffering in Sudan is through an internal Sudanese-Sudanese political solution that respects the country’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. “This solution would lead to a ceasefire to preserve the country’s capabilities and prevent national institutions from collapsing,” he said.



Al-Khereiji made the remarks while participating, on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in the Paris Conference on Sudan on Monday. In his speech, the deputy minister emphasized that the Kingdom’s participation in the meeting is motivated by its keenness to activate international efforts and multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable peace and security in Sudan. “The Kingdom also aims to complement the efforts made to resume the political process and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people,” he said.



Al-Khereiji expressed the Kingdom’s deep concern over the loss of life and property caused by the conflict between the warring parties, which has resulted in the killing of thousands of civilians and the displacement of approximately 8.3 million people from their homes. Moreover, more than 1.7 million people crossed the border into neighboring countries.



The deputy minister renewed Saudi Arabia’s welcoming of all regional and international efforts to resolve the crisis. “The Kingdom intends to continue sponsoring the discussions through the Jeddah platform to bring viewpoints closer between the Sudanese parties on a ceasefire and the return of political dialogue to achieve peace and stability in Sudan,” he said.

