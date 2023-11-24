SAN JOSE — Saudi Arabia and Costa Rica held on Wednesday a first round of political consultations.



The first round of the political consultations was held in the Costa Rican capital San Jose during a meeting between Saudi Arabia's Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Al-Khuraiji and his Costa Rican counterpart Alejandro Solano Ortiz.



The two ministers discussed ways of developing and enhancing bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Costa Rica in all fields.



Many regional and international issues and the efforts made regarding them were discussed during the round.



The round of consultations was attended by Dr. Hassan Al-Ansari, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Peru, who is also the country's non-resident ambassador to Costa Rica.

