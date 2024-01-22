RIYADH — Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreement concluded between Pakistan and Iran to de-escalate tensions and restore diplomatic relations.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the need to find peaceful resolution of all differences through dialogue. “This shall be in alignment with the fundamental principles of international law, including the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighborliness,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency

