BEIJING-- Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to chair the fourth Meeting of the High-Level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press conference on Monday that Qiang was invited by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Ning added that the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum invited Qiang to visit the UAE, noting that the visit will conclude on September 13.

