CAIRO-- The Arab Parliament called on Wednesday for US President-elect Donald Trump to realign the US stance regarding the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation, which has persisted for over a year against the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories.

Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Yamahi emphasized in a statement the importance of the incoming US administration shouldering its responsibilities to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He urged the administration to pressure the occupying entity and to work constructively with international organizations to uphold international law and humanitarian principles, while refraining from a double-standard policy.



Al-Yamahi noted that the Middle East faces numerous crises and conflicts, which primarily affect innocent civilians, particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories. He added that, as a major global power, the US has a significant role to play in enforcing international legitimacy and should collaborate effectively with Arab states to promote peace and stability in the region.

On Wednesday, US media outlets announced that Republican candidate Donald Trump won the presidential election, marking a return to the White House after his departure four years ago, following his loss to current President Joe Biden.

