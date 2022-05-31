Riyadh: The third round of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was virtually launched until June 2, 2022.



The Chairman of the GCC Negotiating Team and General Coordinator of Negotiations, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, stressed the importance of pushing the negotiations file upon directives of the GCC leaders towards strengthening the position of the Gulf Cooperation Council with its international partners through free trade agreements and ensuring new horizons for the Gulf economy.